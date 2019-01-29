AUSTIN, Texas — Sahana Srinivasan is a senior at the University of Texas and stars in a new show on Netflix.

The new show is called "Brainchild" and it aims to make science fun and accessible for viewers.

The show arrived on the streaming service in December and has received a good amount of attention.

An article by Texas Monthly stated Srinivasan is a film major that got the part based on an audition she recorded in her college apartment.

Srinivasan is an Indian-American woman and according to the article by Texas Monthly, she has received a lot of fan mail from children and teens happy to see someone who looks like them in a major television show.