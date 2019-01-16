AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Texas graduate was killed during a terror attack at a luxury hotel in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday.

The UT graduate has been identified as Jason Spindler, who was a CEO and Managing Director for I-DEV International.

I-DEV International

Four gunmen stormed into the upscale hotel popular with westerners, killing 14 people Tuesday.

Officials said Wednesday the area is finally safe and that Al-Qaeda linked "Al Shabab" has claimed responsibility. This is the same group the U.S. State Department issued a warming about 10 months ago.

I-DEV issued the following statement:

"With very heavy hearts, we confirm that Jason Spindler, Founder and Managing Director of I-DEV, was tragically among the fatalities in yesterday's attack."

UT's McCombs School of Business said Spindler was a finance student.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.