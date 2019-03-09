The suspect in a shooting spree across Odessa and Midland on Saturday purchased the weapon through a private sale, ABC has confirmed with multiple law enforcement and federal sources.

According to federal law, a private seller may not sell to a person who is flagged, but the seller isn't required to conduct a background check or ask the buyer's status, ABC says.

This private sale loophole is how 36-year-old Seth Aaron Ator purchased the gun authorities say he used to kill seven and wound more than 20 others across a 10-mile stretch of Odessa and Midland, Texas.

Over the weekend, Gov. Greg Abbott Abbott tweeted that Ator didn't go through a background check for the weapon he used in Odessa, but the governor did not elaborate.

Ator had previously failed a federal background check for a firearm, said John Wester, an agent with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Wester did not say when Ator failed the background check or why.

Officers killed Ator outside a busy Odessa movie theater following a 10-mile stretch of shootings.

The shootings come less than a month after 22 people died in a rampage at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

