TPWD announces campaign to deter intoxicated boating ahead of Independence Day

Texas Game Wardens will be joining thousands of other law enforcement officers for "Operation Dry Water."

AUSTIN, Texas — As Independence Day weekend draws near, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has announced a new operation aimed at ensuring boaters follow laws and safety precautions while on the water.

“Operation Dry Water” is an enforcement campaign that joins Texas Game Wardens, the United States Coast Guard and thousands of other law enforcement officers in an effort to deter intoxicated boating.

“If you’re operating a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol, you’re putting people at risk,” TPWD Assistant Commander for Marine Enforcement Cody Jones said. “Sadly, we see it time and time again – holiday celebrations that end in accidents or fatalities caused by unsafe boating practices.”

According to TPWD, over Independence Day weekend last year, wardens arrested 42 people for Boating While Intoxicated and filed eight charges for Driving While Intoxicated. On top of that, they issued 1,474 citations and 1,797 warnings for various boating safety law violations.

State law requires that each person on a boat or paddle craft has access to a life jacket. Children under 13 must wear one while the boat or paddle craft is underway or drifting.

TPWD Boating Education Manager Kimberly Sorensen said following those rules is key to staying safe on the water.

“Wear a life jacket, know how to swim and closely supervise children,” Sorensen said. “Know the rules of the waterway. These are some simple but extremely effective ways to increase water safety.”