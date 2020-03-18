TYLER, Texas —
Parents, are you overwhelmed or stressed out about keeping the kiddos busy during school closures? Are you struggling to find ways to keep your students engaged in learning?
Those alarms sounding off to get the kiddos up for school are on snooze and will be for the coming weeks. Thankfully, there are dozens of free online learning websites.
RELATED: Tyler ISD releases free online learning site for students
RELATED: Scholastic offers free online classes for your kids to learn during school closures
Below is a list of distance learning sites that can help:
- Clever Login Help
- Daily Schedule for Activities
- Digital & Non-Digital Activities
- 12 Online Museum Tours
- 21 STEM Activities
- 30+ Virtual Field Trips
- 51+ STEM Activities
- AP Test Prep
- Books for GT Learners
- Book Readings on Facebook - Nightly at 6:30 p.m. CST
- Classroom Magazines
- Clever (Single Sign On)
- Eroncohen - Apps for Kindle Fire/Android
- Google - Applied Digital Skills
- GT Resources - A Latte Learning Cafe
- GT Resources - A Visit to the Forest Preserve
- GT Resources - Alien Space Race
- GT Resources - American Scramble
- GT Resources - Andy the Ant
- GT Resources - Around the World in 30 Days
- Highlight Kids
- Into the Book - English & Spanish Activities
- Math Playground
- McHarper Manor - Art
- Prodigy Math
- Scholastic _ Reading
- Scratch Coding Activities
- Soft Schools
- Starfall Pre-K-3rd
- StoryLine Online - Literacy
- StoryNory Read-Alouds
- Suessville
- SwitchZoo Animal Games
- Virtual Field Trips
- YouTube - How to Make Slime
- YouTube - Learn How to Draw