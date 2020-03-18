TYLER, Texas —

Parents, are you overwhelmed or stressed out about keeping the kiddos busy during school closures? Are you struggling to find ways to keep your students engaged in learning?

Those alarms sounding off to get the kiddos up for school are on snooze and will be for the coming weeks. Thankfully, there are dozens of free online learning websites.

RELATED: Tyler ISD releases free online learning site for students

RELATED: Scholastic offers free online classes for your kids to learn during school closures

Below is a list of distance learning sites that can help: