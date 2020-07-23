Staying safe on the roads this weekend: Travel is discouraged. If you plan to hit the road this website will help you stay safe

Travel will be discouraged over the weekend; this website is a great resource to help you stay safe before hitting the road.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Travel will be discouraged over the weekend; this website is a great resource to help you stay safe before hitting the road.

Drive Texas is maintained and continuously updated. On the website you will be able to see road closures all over the state, including roads that have been closed due to flooding.

Always remember the phrase 'turn around don't drown', if you come across any high water crossings.

If you must ask yourself: Is it worth the risk? It normally never is.

