Steps to take before your college student steps through the front door for Thanksgiving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a few steps college students can take before getting home for Thanksgiving break.

Autumn Whitlock-Morales is a Doctor at Christus Spohn.

She said students can quarantine or even get tested for coronavirus before walking through the front door.



"I mean there are rapid COVID tests and that's something some families might says you have to be tested before you come home," Whitlock-Morales said.



She said if necessary once the student gets home they can self-isolate and physical big warm welcomes are out of the picture.



"It would probably be hard for moms not to give them a big kiss when they get there but I would try to avoid that kind of contact. Give a hug or a good elbow bump or something instead," Whitlock-Morales said.



Over at the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Chris Bird, a member of the local coronavirus task force, said these precautions go beyond just protecting your family, but your friends back at school too.



"If a kid comes home from college and there is a huge multi-house hold Thanksgiving celebration where COVID does get spread around it's possible that a college student could bring that back to the campus," Chris Bird said.



Bird said to mitigate the risk of spreading covid-19 many colleges including TAMU-CC have shortened their academic calendar.



"Classes are essentially over the day before thanksgiving and then after Thanksgiving is finals," he said.



Bird said this is unlike other years where there is usually a week or two left of classes.



Gabriela Bidwell is an honor student at TAMU-CC.

She's from Frisco, Texas, right outside of Dallas and plans to go back for Thanksgiving but not without taking certain precautions first.

Bidwell said TAMU-CC is offering free COVID-19 testing before the break, so she's taking advantage of it.



"So I'm going to go take my test and they say to quarantine for three to five days, so that's what I'm going to do," Bidwell said.



She said once she gets home unfortunately, she won’t be celebrating with the entire family because her sister is in New York and can't leave because of coronavirus restrictions and her mom and step-dad currently have COVID-19 making for an intimate thanksgiving dinner.



"It's just going to be me and my dad and my brother and we are probably going to make food and watch the cowboys football game," she said.



Bidwell said although cautious, she is excited to go back home because she hasn't seen her family since the beginning of the pandemic in March.



"So I'm excited to go home and see my home town,” she said. “I'm sure it's changed a lot it's a busy area, and so I am just excited to sleep in and go home."