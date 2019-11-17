CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just like you and I, the common roach or ant needs food, water, and shelter to survive making our homes the ideal place to be.

To find out how to stop the creepy crawlers from intruding I spoke with pest control supervisor Adam Canales.

Canales said an easy preventive measure is to keep surfaces clean so that bugs aren't attracted to the water or food.

Another one is sealing all holes in the home, whether that be an open window or cracks between the plumbing. Canales said if you can see it so can the pests.

And with winter around the corner piles of fire wood are bound to stack up, but Canales said make sure it's not close to the home.

“So, you always want to keep it away from your home recommended is always 20 feet,” Canales said. “You want to keep it elevated as you can because it can harbor things like roaches, spiders, and scorpions alike.”

He also said make sure to trim trees and brush away from your house because it acts as a highway for pests.

Canales recommended that you should receive pest control maintenance every three months.