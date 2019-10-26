CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KIII-TV and the Drug Enforcement Agency are teaming up once again for the Biannual Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Stop by our KIII-TV studio today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and hand over unused or expired drugs for disposal by the DEA, no questions asked.

The purpose of this service is to keep unwanted drugs out of the hands of abusers, children and teens.

The organized event also helps to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

According to a National survey on drug use and health, 6 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, which were found in home medicine cabinets by family members and friends.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: