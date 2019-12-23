CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire officials said they hope to get an update next week on the cause of Monday's fire at a south side storage facility.

CCFD officials said four of their firefighters suffered minor injuries but were all back to work that same day.

Firefighters said on Monday afternoon they were called to the U-Haul Storage facility on Kostoryz and South Padre Island Drive.

The 3 alarm fire burned well into the next day and the building was eventually considered a total loss.

Once it was out investigators found that human tissue had been stored there, which is a bio hazard, so they had to get a special crew to clean up and remove the tissue.

CCFD officials said they hope to get an update from the fire investigator on Monday on the cause.

