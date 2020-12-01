CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Emergency Services Department #2 posted to their Facebook page around 9:38 a.m that surf conditions were red flag and the water temperature is 63 degrees Fahrenheit.

Then, at 11:51 a.m., rescuers posted that a boater was in distress due to lack of experience in navigating in rough waters.

Rescues were called out one mile east of the Packery jetties, and rescuers sent out a Seatow to assist the boater in navigating the watercraft to shore.

Officials say they made contact with the individual at approximately 12:33 p.m. and a Seatow captain helped to navigate the boat through the rough jetties.

According to Nueces County ESD #2, everyone is safe and are now back at the onshore.

