CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Struggling financially due to COVID-19? Here’s everything you should do before raiding your 401k.

Many Americans are looking at ways to stay financially stable throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Some people might be considering pulling money from emergency or retirement funds.

3News Taylor Alanis spoke with a financial expert about questions people should ask themselves before making that decision.

Many people are having a difficult time right now, especially furloughed workers who are struggling to pay bills or put foot on the table.

3News has received a lot of questions from viewers. One question being, “should I take out money from my retirement.”

3News turned to financial advisor John Stearns to answer that question and I get some tips before you dip into your 401-k.

“Just because you can do something obviously doesn't necessarily mean you should. So, the first thing you wanna do is how can I take control of my finances so the first thing you should do in that process is one sit down and determine what is your income and what are your expenses. 2. Document your assets versus your liabilities 3. Reassess your financial plan and start thinking what is going to be the implication of me taking these funds out.” Said Stearns.

Stearns says those implications are

1. you must work longer

2. you must save longer

3. you’re going to have less in retirement

4. you are going to have to take on more risk. next ...you should make a core budget.>

“Sit down, look at what you owe and then start calling creditors because one of the things that the CARES ACT has done is provided us a lot of opportunities to work with creditors to reduce our bills now." Said Stearns.

Some of those changes under the cares act are

1. All foreclosures on mortgages that are backed by the government have been prohibited for 60 days.

2. Banks and financial institutions within your mortgage are now able to do 180-day loan forbearance. That doesn't mean to stop paying. Interest will still accrue but the banks will still work with you.

3. There’s a 120-day moratorium on renters being kicked out if the mortgage is with the HUD, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

4. All student loans are being able to be pushed back until September 30, 2020>

"So, talk to your creditors figure out your situation. If that is a problem, if you still need the funds then you want to understand the rules and how can I get access to me." Said Stearns.

If you do decide you still want to take out of your retirement you have until December 31, 2020 to make that decision without penalty.