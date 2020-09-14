Student at Skidmore-Tynan High School tests positive for COVID-19

According to the district the student was last on campus Friday, September 11.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A student at Skidmore-Tynan High School has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the district the student was last on campus Friday, September 11 and attended the S-TISD home football game on the same day.

The district is notifying staff, students and parents of students who may have come into contact with the student. The district says all campuses, buses, and cafeterias have been deep cleaned.