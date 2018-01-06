MCKINNEY, Texas – A McKinney North High School student who appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound has died Friday, according to McKinney ISD.
McKinney police said the high school is "secure" after being put on lockdown earlier this morning. The scene was secure and that no other students were believed to be involved or injured.
The department later wrote on Twitter that students would be taken to McKinney Boyd High School, where parents could pick them up. The school said it will run its normal bus routes later this afternoon.
More than 2,000 students are enrolled at McKinney North. The school's final exams are scheduled for next week.
