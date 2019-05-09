WALLER, Texas — A student was struck by a vehicle while walking near Waller High School early Thursday, the school district confirmed to KHOU 11 News.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the 15-year-old student later died from his injuries.

The incident happened at about 7:15 a.m. as the student walked on Fields Store Road north of Highway 290.

The school district said the high school student was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition. He later died, according to deputies. Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

Views from Air 11 show that as of 9:40 a.m. the road in front of the high school remained blocked. It appeared the driver involved in the incident was in a small, dark red car. The sheriff's office said the driver stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators.

Counselors will be available for students and staff on campus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Here is the letter sent home to parents:

Dear Waller ISD Family,

With deepest sadness, I need to inform you all that we tragically lost the Waller High School student who was struck by a vehicle near WHS this morning. The loss of a student, for any reason, is heartbreaking. Traffic in the area will be affected during the investigation. While details of the accident are still unclear, I know we will continue to bond together as a WISD family. Please continue to keep your thoughts and support with all those involved. There are additional counselors and support staff available for anyone who needs help processing this tragedy.

Thank you in advance for your support during this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Kevin Moran

Superintendent

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM