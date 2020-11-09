8 students, 5 staff members within Corpus Christi ISD test positive for COVID-19

The CCISD website does not disclose if or when the people who tested positive were on campus or the actions the district is taking in reaction to these cases.

As of Monday morning, a total of eight students and five teachers in the Corpus Christi Independent School District have tested positive for COVID-19 since in-class learning began on Tuesday, Sept 8.

The update is a change of 6 new students from the previous update.

CCISD is required to disclose case information to the local health district, but are also keeping an online chart updated daily with the number of test-confirmed cases, broken out by campus.

Here are the campuses currently reporting cases:

1 staff member at Berlanga ES

1 staff member at Los Encinos ES

4 students at Miller HS

1 non-campus employee

1 student at Ray HS

2 staff members at Yeager ES

1 student at Moody HS

1 student at Menger ES

1 student at Carroll HS

You can keep track of CCISD's reported COVID-19 cases here.

Here's what the district wants parents to know about the chart:

"CCISD is committed to transparency as we communicate during the COVID-19 pandemic. We appreciate your patience as we prioritize care of the individuals who test positive as well as anyone with whom they may have come into close contact.

Cases will be communicated via letter directly to the employees and parents at each campus. When CCISD is notified of test-confirmed cases, numbers will be posted on this website. Although the district discloses case information to the local health district, we must maintain confidentiality for the individual who tests positive.

This chart includes all test-confirmed positive COVID-19 results that have been reported to the district. These numbers include students who have chosen face-to-face instruction and those that are learning from home. This information includes all reported cases beginning with the start of face-to-face instruction on September 8, 2020. Updates will be posted as information is provided to the district. These are cumulative totals."

The district has released an action plan for how they will handle positive cases on campus. You can read the plan here: /article/news/ccisd-releases-2020-return-to-school-plan-read-it-here/503-8b92895e-f649-4040-b95c-f8575f7b2ace

District officials remind parents that the situation remains fluid and plans could change as COVID-19 continues to be monitored in our area. Guidance from federal, state and local officials could result in changes.

While the district does have a plan, the CCISD website does not disclose if or when the people who tested positive were on campus, the actions the district is taking in reaction to these cases, or when the person tested positive.