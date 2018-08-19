Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Corpus Christi police officers responded to a two vehicle head-on crash early Sunday morning.

The accident happened about 2 a.m. on Williams Drive near Everhart behind the Sam's Club.

Both drivers were said to be seriously injured and were unresponsive when they were taken by ambulance to Christus Spohn Shoreline.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation and the names of the drivers have not been released by authorities.

