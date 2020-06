CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend's shooting marks the 17th homicide investigation for detectives in Corpus Christi. Some of these homicides remain unsolved.

Police are asking for residents help with solving the murder of a 21 year old man who was found on the ground with a gunshot wound near West Oso Elementary School. This happened back on May 29, on Bloomington Street.

If you have any information you think could be helpful call Corpus Christi police.