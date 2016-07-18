Monday: We'll continue with the breezy, hot, and humid weather. Temperatures begin in the upper 70s this morning and warm into the mid to low 90s this afternoon. Look for morning fair weather cumulus clouds to gradually erode into the afternoon. Winds from the southeast at 15-25 mph. Heat index values between 100 and 105.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 70s. Winds from the southeast at 10-20 mph.

Looking Ahead: The first half of the week will be hot and breezy without much of a shot for rain. Stray showers start to creep into the forecast on Wednesday as a surge of tropical moisture begins to move into the area. I'm fielding a lot of questions about the upcoming weekend and whether or not there will be some tropical activity here. The answer is yes, but not the dangerous type. As of writing, a surge of tropical moisture associated with a weak tropical wave of energy will move in somewhere near the Texas/Mexico border sometime this weekend. This will bring tropical downpours into the forecast, which would be highly beneficial. We could get two or three inches of rain. As of writing, I am not seeing or expecting any kind of significant strengthening or organization with this weekend's tropical activity. There have been several 'mediarologists' trying to spread misinformation about some kind of strong hurricane heading this way that I've had to address. At this point, that should be taken as hype/sensationalism, not fact.

Alan Holt

