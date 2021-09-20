Surveillance footage captures persons of interest in Corpus Christi homicide investigation

Corpus Christi police are asking the community in helping them track down persons of interest in the city's latest homicide.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are calling on the community to help them identify two persons of interest in the city's latest homicide.

It was around 4:44 p.m. on Monday when Corpus Christi police officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Ayers (near Horne Rd) for a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a 44-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries.

On Monday evening the department released surveillance photos of persons of interest, two women, in the case. Investigators are also needing to identify a third person in the suspect vehicle, which has been described as an older model, black Chevrolet Suburban with paper tags.

If you have any information surrounding this murder, call Corpus Christi Police Robbery & Homicide Detectives at (361) 886-2840.