Suspect arrested after leading police on high speed chase

The suspect is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman is in jail this morning after leading police on a chase from Padre Island to Port Aransas and back to Corpus Christi's south side.

This began on Park Road 22 where Corpus Christi Police responded to a call about a car blocking traffic near highway 3-61.

Police say when they tried to make contact the woman sped off leading police on a short chase toward Port Aransas, running a red light.

Port Aransas Police spotted the car and followed it along state highway 3-61. At that point county constables and DPS troopers joined in on the chase.

"They came back into Flour Bluff and through Flour Bluff and into the city proper DPS joined the pursuit and it ended up here on Laura," said Lieutenant Lee Preiss with the Corpus Christi Police Department.