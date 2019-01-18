CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville police arrested a man they said is responsible for a five-day crime spree that included the robbing of a cab driver.

According to police, on just after 11 p.m. Jan. 11, 30-year-old Travis Collins robbed a cab driver and forced her out of the car and then took off with the vehicle.

Police said Collins didn't stop after the car robbery he was also responsible for robbing and beating an elderly man just days later and stealing his credit card.

Collins remains in the Kleberg County Jai; Thursday night.