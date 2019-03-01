SAN ANTONIO — Police say officers shot a suspect on the south side Thursday morning after the man was randomly firing shots.

The shooting was reported just before 9:00 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Pleasanton Road. The suspect, identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office only as a 39-year-old white man, died Thursday afternoon.

Police say the suspect shot at a bicyclist who ducked behind a bus Thursday morning. The suspect later fired shots over a distance of a few blocks; the driver of the bus says he heard at least eight shots. Two officers in the area exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was shot at least once.

The bicyclist and people on the bus were not hurt. Police Chief William McManus says a patrol unit's windshield and tire were hit by bullets. One officer was also hit in the face with broken glass and treated by EMS.

Police say they do not have a motive for the shooting, which is still under investigation.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in San Antonio this week.

