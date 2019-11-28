SAN ANTONIO — Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed in Nov. that a California man was awaiting extradition back to Texas in connection to the 2013 murder of Martha Batchelor.

As of Thursday, an affidavit reveals Bradford Hudson is in Bexar County jail.

Hudson was arrested earlier in Nov. on a family violence charge and now faces charges for Batchelor's murder.

Batchelor was found dead in her apartment in the 4900 block of Woodstone on July 8, 2013 on the city's northwest side.

Investigators said that Batchelor was sexually assaulted and that it did not appear that the person responsible forced their way into her apartment.

An affidavit reveals authorities were able to connect Hudson to the case due to DNA found in the unit; SAPD collected samples from a wall, where they say Bedford Rudolph Hudson tried to wipe evidence of the crime from his hands.

When investigators in California entered a DNA sample into a national crime database, Hudson was identified as the person whose DNA matched the murder scene.

The affidavit for arrest makes no mention of a possible motive for the killing, but since it was committed in connection with a sexual assault, the charge is capital murder.

In November of 2013, police offered up $5,000 for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for the murder.

Hudson's bond is set at $150,000.