SAN ANTONIO — A suspect in a stolen SAFD truck led police on a chase that ended in a crash in northeast San Antonio Thursday morning.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, two EMS workers were responding to a distress call on Houston Street downtown when a suspect, not related to the call, approached their truck, jumped inside and took off.

The two first responders told the suspect to get out of the truck, but he ignored their commands and instead took off down the road, hitting numerous cars, before leading police on a pursuit.

The suspect eventually entered Interstate 35 where he crashed into an 18-wheeler just north of Loop 1604.

Chief McManus said the suspect resisted arrest but was eventually detained. He was reportedly wanted for active robbery warrant.

Despite initial reports that a bystander was injured in the incident, Chief McManus said no one was injured in the incident. "No one was injured on this scene, and as far as we know, no one was injured downtown," Chief McManus said. He added that the area where the vehicle was first taken is a mess with cars that were struck and other property that was damaged.

Chief McManus said he wasn't sure what the suspect would be charged with in the incident. He described the suspect as a male in his late 20s or early 30s.

