Naval Air Station Corpus Christi went on lockdown around 7:30am. At the time of the lockdown, officials posted to Facebook asking people on base to "shelter in place," adding "this is not a drill."

At 7:50am, officials updated the status of the base, saying a "suspect is in custody" and that the base remains on lockdown.

No additional information on what caused the lockdown are available at this time.

