CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 29 year old Gilbert Trevino was arrested by the Corpus Christi Police Department after an investigation determined he was involved in several crimes in Corpus Christi.



During an investigation made by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Property Crimes, it was determined that Trevino was involved in two separate burglaries to businesses and two separate warrants were issued for his arrest.



The first burglary occurred Saturday, July 27th at the 3500 block of Leopard Street and the second burglary occurred Friday, August 2nd at the 4000 block of Weber.



During an interview with detectives from the Uniform Division officers, Gilbert admitted his involvement in the robbery on Leopard Street.





