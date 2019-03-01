SAN ANTONIO — Police say officers shot a suspect on the south side Thursday morning after the man was randomly firing shots.

The shooting was reported just before 9:00 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Pleasanton Road.

Police say the suspect shot at a bicyclist who ducked behind a bus. The suspect later fired shots over a distance of a few blocks. The driver of the bus says he heard at least eight shots. Two officers in the area exchanged gunfire with the suspect and the suspect was shot at least once.

The bicyclist and people on the bus were not hurt. The suspect was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known. Police Chief William McManus says a patrol unit's windshield and tire were hit by bullets. One officer was hit in the face with broken glass and treated by EMS.

Police say they do not have a motive for the shooting. The shooting is still under investigation.

This is the second officer-involved shooting in San Antonio this week.

