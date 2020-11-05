CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday at 12:49 a.m. in the 700 block of Snug Harbor three suspects arrived at a home. Two suspects, male and female, went inside part of the house while the other suspect stayed in the car.

A resident heard a commotion and investigated.

A resident of the home shot the male suspect. All three suspects fled in an unknown vehicle. They were later found at a motel on Surfside Blvd. The 25 year old male suspect was dead.

The other two suspects were arrested.

Karen Rice is charged with burglary of a habitation and Zulma Zepeda-Antunez was arrested for an outstanding warrant on past drug charges.