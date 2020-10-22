Suspected serial rapist arrested in Refugio County, police say

An alleged serial rapist wanted for crimes in Forth Worth and Houston is behind bars in Refugio County.

The suspect was arrested and currently in the Refugio County jail.

Fort Worth police telling us tonight that Donnell Franklin Oduah was arrested in Refugio County on October 15 for several crimes stemming all the way back to march of 2015.

Oduah was wanted on 10-charges of aggravated sexual assault. Oduah remains in jail in Refugio County in lieu of 30-thousand dollars bond, more charges are pending.