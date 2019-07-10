BELLAIRE, Texas — Police in Bellaire took a man in custody who allegedly tried to outrun officers along the 610 Loop overnight.

The incident started along the 610 West Loop where Houston police radioed ahead to Bellaire police that a group of suspected street racers were heading their way.

Bellaire police stopped all of the suspects except for one in an older Infiniti coupe. That driver allegedly refused to pull over.

Corporal Clawson with the Bellaire Police Department said the suspect led officers at speeds topping 120 mph as he continued to I-45. The driver exited the freeway's mainlanes to the frontage road before getting back on the freeway.

The suspect eventually hit a barrier near I-45 and Beltway 8 before he stopped. He was then taken into custody.

Police did not release the identity of the driver, who appeared to be in his early-20s. Police said he is being charged with evading in a motor vehicle but could also face street racing charges.

The other drivers involved in the alleged street race were not arrested because they stopped for officers, police said.

