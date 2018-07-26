AUSTIN — Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near William Cannon Drive in Austin are reopen after a car wreck and a grass fire Thursday morning. Austin police's bomb squad responded to the scene after a "suspicious package" was found inside the vehicle. It was later deemed safe.

The Austin Fire Department said they have put out the fire that broke out following a wreck that happened near William Cannon Drive. Medics took one person to the hospital with non life-threatening injures. The person was injured in the crash, not the fire, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

The APD Bomb Squad is on the scene of this incident due to a suspicious package inside of the vehicle. No other information is available at this time. https://t.co/8AAxB41Bu1 — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) July 26, 2018

By 2:10 p.m., police said southbound lanes would be opening up soon, while northbound lanes would open with 10 or 15 minutes.

Texas Department of Transportation said tolls were being waived for northbound motorists who wanted to use State Highway 45 and northbound State Highway 130 to Highway 71 as an alternative route.

Traffic Update: NB/SB I-35 remains closed between Slaughter and Wm Cannon Dr. Tolls are now being waived for northbound motorists to use SH 45 SE and northbound SH 130 to SH 71 as alternate route. #my35 #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) July 26, 2018

