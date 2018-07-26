AUSTIN — Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near William Cannon Drive in Austin are closed after a car wreck and a grass fire Thursday morning. Austin police's bomb squad is now at the scene after a "suspicious package" was found inside the vehicle.

The Austin Fire Department said they have put out the fire that broke out following a wreck that happened near William Cannon Drive. Medics took one person to the hospital with non life-threatening injures. The person was injured in the crash, not the fire, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Austin Police Department's Bomb Squad is at the scene investigating a "suspicious package" found in the vehicle.

The APD Bomb Squad is on the scene of this incident due to a suspicious package inside of the vehicle. No other information is available at this time. https://t.co/8AAxB41Bu1 — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) July 26, 2018

Officials do not know how long the road will remain closed. Drivers should avoid the area.

Texas Department of Transportation said tolls are being waived for northbound motorists who want to use State Highway 45 and northbound State Highway 130 to Highway 71 as an alternative route.

Traffic Update: NB/SB I-35 remains closed between Slaughter and Wm Cannon Dr. Tolls are now being waived for northbound motorists to use SH 45 SE and northbound SH 130 to SH 71 as alternate route. #my35 #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) July 26, 2018

