CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Association for Bilingual Education Conference is back in the Coastal Bend for the first time in 10 years.

The TABE Conference began Wednesday at the American Bank Center and Omni Hotel. The 2019 Conference's theme is "The Power of B3: Bilingual - Biliterate - Bicultural."

The conference is expected to host over 1,500 attendees and talk about the best ways to incorporate bilingual and ESL teaching strategies for dual-language students. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony kicked off the conference by welcoming Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales, who is the first Latina female elected to her seat in the Coastal Bend.

The conference will wrap up on Saturday.

