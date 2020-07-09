x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

News

Taft ISD District Nurse passes away from COVID-19

Martin “Marty” Vera was a retired Fireman/Paramedic of 31 years. Vera also worked previously at Spohn Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.
Credit: KIII

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — September 2 Taft ISD District Nurse Martin “Marty” Vera passed away due to COVID-19. 

Vera was 56 years old. Vera was a retired Fireman/Paramedic of 31 years. Vera also worked previously at Spohn Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

Vera's family put together a GoFundMe to raise money for medical and funeral expenses. 

In a GoFundMe post Vera’s nephew, JoAdrian Vara stated “Marty never stopped giving. He was well known and respected by his peers. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.”