Taft ISD District Nurse passes away from COVID-19

Vera was 56 years old. Vera was a retired Fireman/Paramedic of 31 years. Vera also worked previously at Spohn Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

In a GoFundMe post Vera’s nephew, JoAdrian Vara stated “Marty never stopped giving. He was well known and respected by his peers. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.”