CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Taft Police Department has made many upgrades to keep up with the latest technology and trends in law enforcement to keep their community safe.

Taft PD has new body cameras.

Officers said this allows them to be a lot more transparent as well as efficient.

We sat down with Timothy Bonovitch. He's the captain at Taft.

He said the department has made many upgrades.

In addition to the body cameras officers now have laptops in their vehicles that give them the capability to work on the go and allow them to be out in the community more.

Bonovitch said they are also expecting new 2020 ford SUV’s to replace the almost 10 year old units they currently have.

And in the spirit of upgrading and refreshing the department he said Taft has designed a new police patch.

“When they see this patch I don't want them to feel like they can come up and talk to us,” Bonovitch said. “I want them to feel protected by the people they trust, and their knowledge that we are here doing the right thing for them.”

Bonovitch said the city also approved a pay scale increase for officers so that the department can stay competitive with others in the coastal bend.

Although the police department has made many upgrades already they said they want to continue to improve and expect more changes in the future.