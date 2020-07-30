TAFT’s school leaders issue apology to parents after their Zoom meeting was hacked

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TAFT’s school leaders issuing an apology to parents after graphic images made their way into an online informational meeting.
According to a letter from TAFT ISD Superintendent Ricardo Trevino, the zoom meeting was hacked by an unknown source.
Once seen, the meeting host quickly removed the source responsible for the images but they did not specify what the images showed.
The superintendent says he plans to file a formal complaint with zoom in hopes of preventing similar incidences in the future.
Superintendent Trevino also says the district wants to assure the community that the zoom platform will no longer be used for online instruction and that they will be using Microsoft teams from here on.