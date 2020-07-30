TAFT’s school leaders issue apology to parents after their Zoom meeting was hacked

According to a letter from TAFT ISD Superintendent Ricardo Trevino, the meeting was hacked by an unknown source.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TAFT’s school leaders issuing an apology to parents after graphic images made their way into an online informational meeting.

Once seen, the meeting host quickly removed the source responsible for the images but they did not specify what the images showed.

The superintendent says he plans to file a formal complaint with zoom in hopes of preventing similar incidences in the future.