TAMPA, Fla. — A 17-year-old who was shot in the eye with a BB gun earlier this month has died from his injuries, according to Tampa police.

Tampa police responded to the Bank of America at 100 West Shore Boulevard N, where the 17-year-old was shot in the eye.

One of the kid's father was at a bank ATM when the teen was shot, according to investigators. The two kids reportedly were waiting for him in the car when an 8-year-old grabbed the gun in the car and it went off.

The 17-year-old was a friend of the family, according to police.

Police said they were still investigating.

