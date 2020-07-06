TAMPA, Fla. — As some in the crowd of protesters gathered at University Mall the other weekend threw objects at law enforcement and businesses, police said Erica Schmidt helped them out.

The 31-year-old woman was said to be among the hundreds of people along Fowler Avenue on Saturday, May 30, during a night of unrest after what were earlier peaceful protests against police brutality and racial injustice after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis custody.

RELATED: Tampa-area football players clean city after protests

RELATED: 2 deputies hospitalized: 1 hit over head, the other hit by firework amid violence in Tampa

According to an arrest report, Schmidt was seen on video standing next to her car and a box of rocks, yelling out, "Help yourself, make sure you ... hit 'em for me y'all." It was during this time Tampa police said several law enforcement officers were injured.

Schmidt was later identified and arrested Saturday, June 6. Police said she admitted to being near the University Mall area and her boyfriend brought the rocks.

She, too, said she was beaten up by fellow rioters, a news release states.

Schmidt faces three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, throwing a deadly missile, rioting/inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter