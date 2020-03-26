CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Texas A&M- Corpus Christi is among the 14 people to test positive for COVID-19 in Nueces County, according to an e-mail sent to university employees.

The University says the employee has not been on campus since March 12. The e-mail explains the person did have direct contact with another employee outside of work. All employees within that one department have been notified. According to the University, supervisor's from both employees' areas have been informed and will help to identify anyone else who may have come into contact with the individuals.

Dr. Kelly Miller, president and CEO of the university, stated this in the e-mail:

"Although this is not the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Nueces County, it is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. I understand that this announcement will cause concern, and I want to assure you that we will continue working closely with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Nueces County Health Department, continuing to follow all recommendations. Since the national COVID-19 outbreak began, all buildings and high-volume touchpoints on campus have been and will continue to be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis. Privacy laws prevent us from releasing more specific information publicly.

As I noted in my message yesterday, any individual who is in a high-risk category should not be required to come to campus, even if their position is deemed essential. Once again, CDC recommends, and I urge you to follow these preventative measures to stop the spread of germs, including those associated with COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth with unwashed hands;

Avoid shaking hands;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol;

Do not come to work when you are sick;

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and discard used tissues, and;

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleanser.

If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms (fever, coughing, shortness of breath), please contact your medical provider. You should inform your medical provider in advance of arriving at their office so they can take the proper precautions. Faculty and staff should notify their supervisor if they test positive for COVID-19 and students should inform the University Health Center at seas@tamucc.edu, so the University can take appropriate steps to prevent the spread of illness.

The safety of all Islanders and our larger community remains our top priority. Please join me in extending our thoughts and prayers to our fellow Islander and their family as they face this challenge head on. Continue to take care of yourselves, your families, and your fellow Islanders. Together, we will get through these difficult times."

The City of Corpus Christi, City-County Public Health District officials held a news conference at 3 p.m. Wednesday to provide the latest updates on COVID-19.

They shared numbers that were released Tuesday evening and promised that each day at 4:30 p.m., the public and media will be provided with numbers that will be current as of 4 p.m. that day.

As promised, updated numbers were released at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and confirmed that Nueces County now has 14 cases of COVID-19. Among them is the first person-to-person contact case in the county.

