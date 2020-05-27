CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The center for Sportfish Science and Conservation at Texas A&M Corpus Christi have partnered with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in creating an app called “iSnapper” to help fishers this season.

According to the University the app is “to benefit recreational anglers by providing great catch data that helps to give access to recreational anglers through extended seasons, and promotes a robust Red Snapper population that are eager to bite,” said Dr. Greg Stunze the Director at the Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation.

The app is aimed to help both fishers and researchers.

“iSnapper will be used as a comparative way to estimate the total Red Snapper harvest. Through new state-based regional management authorization, the TPWD is now managing the state’s quota, and will be monitoring the harvest to ensure we don’t exceed our quota,” Said research specialist II at the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies at TAMUCC and project leader for iSnapper, Tara Topping.

According to the University “the app provides users with a way to log their catches and fishing trips. The data is sent securely to researchers to generate catch statistics and better manage the Red Snapper fishery.”

The app also allows fishers to “save favorite fishing photos, get local weather reports, and view previously submitted trips to save favorite fishing spots.”

Once downloading the app here's what to do.

Open a new trip and answer questions be sure to provide accurate vessel registration numbers to help process data correctly.

Once your on your way back from fishing open the app and record the number of fish caught, released and the fishing location.

Texas Red Snapper fishery opens June 1 until August 3 for fishers and until August 2 for charter boats.

You can download the app here.