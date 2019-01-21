CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday more than two thousand students gathered for The Conferences for Undergraduate Women in Physics.

"I met a lot of women with different backgrounds and different ages and they're all ended up some how being where they wanted to be," Cristina Guerra, a student at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, said.

The conference was held at several locations in the U.S and Canada including Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Panelists included professors and physics professionals from around the world.

"I talked about the science that I do and then I also talked about sort of my path as a woman getting into the field and what i did to get to where I am," Niescja Turner, speaker and Zilker professor of physics said.

For some, they knew at a very young age that physics was what they wanted to pursue

"I learned that it was the first course that kept kept me questioning and wanting to learn more," Briana Martinez, a UTRGV student, said.

"One of my first books in English was actually related to astronomy and the composition of rocks and minerals," Andrea Hinojosa, a UTRGV student, said.

But many found it difficult to explain it to their peers.

"Ha ha they'll say what do you do, what jobs do they get," Guerra said.

"Oh you must be really smart," Martinez said. "You must know everything can you help me, like what is this? What is this?"

Many women said it can be difficult to try to master a field dominated by men, but attending the conference they realized just how many women have found a love for physics.

"You are capable of doing whatever a male can do," UTRGV student, Karen Cardenas said.