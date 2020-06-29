TAMUCC researchers say there could be 3,500 new cases in Nueces County in the next 10 days.

Models developed by the researchers predict the number of cases in Nueces County may be doubling every four days.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Models developed by the researchers predict the number of cases in Nueces County may be doubling every four days. Researchers say there could be 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nueces County in the next 10 days.

According to TAMUCC researches the increase in cases “puts Nueces County in third place among Texas metropolitan areas in the average number of cases per day per capita, behind only Austin and Lubbock. The number of cases in Nueces County is increasing more rapidly than in any other city in Texas,” researchers said.

“We’re accelerating faster than all the other metro areas in the state,” said Dr. Chris Bird, Associate Professor of Biology at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. “Houston and Austin are also accelerating pretty quickly, but not nearly as quickly as us.”

Nueces County has been under the same types of regulations as other areas of Texas. Researchers say Nueces County has not complied as well to the precautions and that has resulted in the rapid spread of cases in the county.

Dr. Bird said, “if the transmission rate drops to the level of several weeks ago, when one infected person only spread the virus to one other person, the problem will not be solved. Because so many are infected now, the same transmission rate would result in hundreds of new cases as the hundreds of infected people infected just one other person each. Under that scenario, the virus would be at current critical levels for a long time.”

Even with a drop in the transmission rate to pre-surge levels, “we’re going to see the same number of cases day after day after day,” he said. “It will not result in a decline in the number of cases. It will keep us steady. We need to go back to full, flatten-the-curve mode like we were in March. The reason we did so much then was because we needed to flatten that curve because this is what was coming. If you get too high, it becomes more and more difficult to get back down.”

Dr. Bird said, “because people in the Coastal Bend did so well with precautions early in the pandemic, the first wave passed with much less impact to people here than in other parts of the state.”

The researchers are also concerned that actions taken now won’t have an impact for around two weeks. That means rapid increases of cases is certain for at least the next 10 days.