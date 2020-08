The agreement allows students access to the forensic science facilities of the medical examiner to observe its use in order to contribute to their education.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi students will have the opportunity to observe the Nueces County Medical Examiner at work thanks to an agreement between the university and Nueces County.

