CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As a part of homecoming week at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, on Monday, students from different organizations were pitted against each other for a 'can-building' competition.

From 'Angry-Bird' displays to 'water-anchors', student volunteers stacked cans that will ultimately be donated to the school's food pantry which helps provide food assistance to students.

"We have a community here that understands that they may be doing well but there's other students, their fellow peers that may not be doing well," Brandon Mandigo, student activities coordinator, said. "So they're able to come out, have a great event and give back at the same time."

Student leaders said the event helps to raise awareness about food insecurity throughout the university.

