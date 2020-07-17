Target offering special teacher's discount starting July 19

The one-time offer is available from Sunday, July 19, through Saturday, August 29.

MINNEAPOLIS — Target is looking to give some financial relief to teachers ahead of the new school year.

While we don't exactly know what the new school year will look like, we do know the retailer is looking to help.

According to Target, it's offering a 15% discount on select school supplies to teachers through the Target Circle app.

The offer includes:

School supplies

Classroom storage

Pillowfort furniture

Bulleye’s playground

Granola bars

Fruit snacks

Food storage bags

Facial tissue

Electronics, backpacks, lunch bags, trial and travel-size items, clearance, and items sold and shipped by Target+™ partners are excluded from this offer.

The one-time offer is available from Sunday, July 19, through Saturday, August 29.

Target says the following qualify for the offer:

Teacher at daycare center, home daycare, or early childhood learning center

Faculty/teacher for K-12 school

Faculty/teacher for vocational/trade/technical school

Faculty/teacher for college or university

Homeschool teacher for K-12 child(ren)

In order to get the discount, teachers must do the following:

Verify teacher status - Fill out your name, teacher information and verify. If Target needs any additional information, they'll let you know. If you're a new teacher and don't have your ID yet, that’s OK. Many other forms of verification work as well. All academic institutions are going to give you some kind of official document that we’ll accept, but on the occasion you cannot provide us any acceptable proof of validation, Target will not be able to allow you to redeem the offer.

- Fill out your name, teacher information and verify. If Target needs any additional information, they'll let you know. If you're a new teacher and don't have your ID yet, that’s OK. Many other forms of verification work as well. All academic institutions are going to give you some kind of official document that we’ll accept, but on the occasion you cannot provide us any acceptable proof of validation, Target will not be able to allow you to redeem the offer. Save the offer in the Target Circle app - After you've been verified and are ready to shop, save the offer. Reminder, the discount is only valid once, so save it for school supplies.

- After you've been verified and are ready to shop, save the offer. Reminder, the discount is only valid once, so save it for school supplies. Shop

Checkout - The discount will automatically be applied to your Target.com order. If you’re in store, just scan the barcode in the Wallet of your Target App at checkout.