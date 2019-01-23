CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For only $25 you can get a chance to sample the best dishes from 2 dozen different restaurants from Port Aransas.

This two day event will split the participating restaurant list in half. On both Monday January 28th and Wednesday January 30th you can try 12 different menus.

Participants will not only walk away with a full belly but also with a 15% off coupon for the restaurant of their choice to come back and eat in February.

For more information and to purchase a wristband visit their website here.