Tax-Free weekend during a pandemic

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — No one is exactly sure how busy our local stores are going to be this weekend as the State’s annual sales tax holiday runs from Friday to Sunday. That uncertainty is mainly because school this year is starting remotely as the pandemic continues to rage on.

Business at La Palmera mall was brisk on the first day of the tax-free shopping weekend. It appeared that most people were trying to keep their distance and it seemed like everyone had a mask on.

Inside the Tillys clothing store, the 25% capacity rule was being followed along with other measures designed to keep everyone safe.

“We also have hand sanitizer that we or anybody can use at any given time. We are also wiping down high touch surfaces constantly,” said Ashley Sandoval, Assistant Manager at Tillys. “That includes counters and fixtures.”

We showed Mayor McComb some of the video that we had from the mall and he was impressed about the fact that masks and social distancing were the order of the day.

“From an economic standpoint if they’re going out shopping and they are social distancing and wearing their face masks God bless them. Go out and spend all the money you can,” said Mayor McComb.

Health director Annette Rodriguez shared some more tips about how parents and children can shop and stay as safe as possible.

“I’d be looking at the stores who are being very cautious about how you come in, you pay, who you stand next to and If you’re wearing a mask. Again, if you’re sick don’t go out this is not the time for you to go out and get a good deal when you’re sick and coughing out in the community,” said Rodriguez.