CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the nation continues to shelter in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There's another possible emergency we all need to think about and prepare for in the Coastal Bend.

Hurricane season is just around the corner and with that in mind the Texas comptroller is urging Texans to shop online or practice social distancing for in-store purchases during this weekend's sales tax holiday. A time specifically set aside for emergency preparation supplies.

3News Rudy Trevino reports.

We all remember the long lines and packed stores as we prepare for and in-coming storm.

That’s why the primary intent of the law that established this holiday is to help Texans prepare for events like hurricanes and turbulent spring storms.

“These difficult times in life are truly meant to make us stronger.” Said Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales echoing Texas comptroller Glenn Hegar's urging to think ahead and prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.



The list of qualifying tax-exempt items is very specific.

Household batteries

Fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75

Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300

Portable generators priced at less than $3,000

The list contains big ticket items. Judge Canales says that’s when pooling resources comes in handy.

“I know that my family has pooled their resources together and said we don’t want to be without power anymore, so you know can we afford together to buy a generator that can be used by multiple homes if needed in case of emergencies.” Said Canales.

For purchases made online, note that delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price.

If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable.

Here’s a partial list of what is NOT eligible for tax exemption.

Medical masks and face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare

Toilet paper

Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "drug facts" panel in accordance with federal food and drug administration (FDA) regulations.

Tax free weekend for emergency supplies begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 27.