SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is releasing new video as the AMBER Alert search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell continues.

The TBI said every hour that passes they grow more and more concerned for her welfare. The TBI said they are working on the assumption that Evelyn is still alive and want people to share her photos and videos in hopes of finding her safely.

"We firmly believe that someone has the capability of seeing this girl or knowing something that might bring a quick resolution to this case," TBI Communications Director Josh DeVine said.

The TBI shared new photos and home videos of Evelyn to its social media accounts Monday. So far, it said it has received roughly 375 tips in the search.

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued for Evelyn on Wednesday, February 19. She is 24 inches tall and weighs 28 pounds. She also has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said it was notified on Tuesday by the State of Tennessee Department of Children's Services.

The TBI said the child was reportedly last seen on or before Dec. 26, 2019 and wasn't reported missing until Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Two people, Angela Boswell and William McCloud, were arrested Friday for theft charges after the vehicle they were driving in was reported stolen. Authorities said Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, intended on purchasing the vehicle for her mother, Angela. Sullivan County deputies said no purchase agreement was ever completed and no money was ever exchanged.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said the reward for the safe return of Evelyn now stands at $56,000.

If you have any information on where Evelyn may be, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at (423) 279-733 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.